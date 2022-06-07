Washington accuses Moscow of trying to 'intimidate' US media in Russia

The United States on Monday accused Russia of trying to "intimidate" American correspondents in Moscow, who were summoned by the Russian foreign ministry and threatened with reprisals because of US sanctions.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned your colleagues to quote 'explain to them the consequences of their government's hostile line in the media sphere,'" state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

"Let's be clear, the Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom, access to information and the truth," he added, slamming what he called a "a clear and apparent effort to intimidate independent journalists."

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened at the end of May to expel Western media if YouTube continued to block the department's weekly briefings.