India and Israel: trade, defence and diplomacy

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on Wednesday aiming to deepen ties with a key trade and defence partner, while balancing his government's broader diplomatic interests in the Middle East.

New Delhi has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel across the defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity sectors.

One of India's largest conglomerates, Adani Group, operates the Mediterranean port of Haifa, while Israeli military drone technology played a pivotal role during India's May 2025 clash with Pakistan.

At the same time, India maintains strong relations with Gulf nations and Tehran, including developing Iran's Chabahar port -- a trade gateway to Afghanistan, where New Delhi has built a relationship with Taliban authorities.