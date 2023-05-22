Turkey's third-place finisher Ogan endorses Erdogan

An ultra-nationalist who finished third in Turkey's election threw his support Monday behind president Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of this weekend's historic runoff vote.

Sinan Ogan's 5.2 per cent of the vote in the 14 May general election helped deprive Erdogan of a first-round victory for the first time in his 20-year rule.

He met the Turkish leader on Friday and held separate negotiations with allies of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"We will support the People's Alliance candidate, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round of the elections on 28," he told reporters in nationally televised remarks.

"I invite voters who backed us in the first round to support Mr. Erdogan in the second round."

Ogan portrays himself as an ardent supporter of a brand of Turkish nationalism espoused by the post-Ottoman republic's creator Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.