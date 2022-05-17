World a ‘virtual tinderbox’ for catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children: UNICEF

The number of children with severe wasting was rising even before war in Ukraine threatened to plunge the world deeper into a spiralling global food crisis - and it’s getting worse, UNICEF warned in a new Child Alert.

Released on Tuesday, the child alert titled ‘Severe wasting: An overlooked child survival emergency’ shows that in spite of rising levels of severe wasting in children and rising costs for life-saving treatment, global financing to save the lives of children suffering from wasting is also under threat.

“Even before the war in Ukraine placed a strain on food security worldwide, conflict, climate shocks and Covid-19 were already wreaking havoc on families’ ability to feed their children,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

“The world is rapidly becoming a virtual tinderbox of preventable child deaths and child suffering from wasting.”