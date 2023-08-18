Russia, China hold joint naval war games

Russian and Chinese warships are conducting joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean involving rescue training and drills for countering air strikes, Moscow's defence ministry said Friday.

Video released by Russian state news agency TASS showed nine large vessels sailing in a diamond formation as crew members stood to attention on deck.

The drills also included practising the "replenishment of fuel reserves by ships and the transfer of cargo on the go", the defence ministry said, adding that the joint detachment of ships had covered more than 6,400 nautical miles since the start of the exercises.