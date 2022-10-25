Rishi Sunak’s ascent as UK leader a ‘ground-breaking milestone’: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Monday said the ascent of Rishi Sunak as the first Indian-origin UK prime minister is a “ground-breaking milestone.”

“We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters,” US President Joe Biden said at a Diwali reception at the White House.

White House on Monday hosted the biggest Diwali reception ever on Monday which also saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.