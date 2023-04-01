Ukraine says Russia UN presidency a 'slap in the face'

Ukraine on Saturday branded Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April "a slap in the face", joins a chorus of outrage from Western countries.

Moscow assumes the presidency as part of its monthly rotation between the Security Council's 15 member states, with ties with the West at their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia's tenure of the body's rotating presidency was "a slap in the face to the international community".