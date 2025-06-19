Trump on Iran strikes: ‘I may do it, I may not do it’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was still deciding whether to join Israel’s strikes on Iran, claiming Tehran now wants talks at the White House but may have waited too long.

Trump held his second Situation Room meeting in two days with his national security team as he left the world guessing about his potential order of military action.

“I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump told reporters at the unveiling of one of two giant new flagpoles at the White House.

“I can tell you this, that Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate.”