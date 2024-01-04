Harvard president says she was ousted by ‘lies, insults’

Harvard University’s former president said Wednesday following her resignation that she made mistakes but insisted she was the target of a sustained campaign of lies and personal insults.

Claudine Gay stepped down Tuesday after coming under ferocious attack over plagiarism accusations and her response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“Those who had relentlessly campaigned to oust me since the fall often trafficked in lies and ad hominem insults, not reasoned argument,” she wrote in The New York Times.

“They recycled tired racial stereotypes about Black talent and temperament. They pushed a false narrative of indifference and incompetence.”

“It is not lost on me that I make an ideal canvas for projecting every anxiety about the generational and demographic changes unfolding on American campuses: a Black woman selected to lead a storied institution. Someone who views diversity as a source of institutional strength and dynamism.”

Claudine Gay was criticized in recent months after reports surfaced alleging that she did not properly cite scholarly sources. The most recent accusations came Tuesday, published anonymously in a conservative online outlet.