Pakistan hits 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran in retaliatory strikes

Pakistan launched deadly strikes against militant targets in Iran on Thursday in retaliation for Iranian strikes on its territory, further stoking tensions and prompting Tehran to summon Islamabad's envoy.

At least nine people were killed in the strikes in restive Sistan-Baluchistan province, most of them women or children, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

They came just two days after Iran carried out raids on what it described as "terrorist" targets in Pakistan, killing at least two children.

While Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan often accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other's territory, cross-border operations by government forces have been rare.

Pakistan's foreign ministry described Thursday's raids as a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in Sistan-Baluchistan.