US forces would help defend Taiwan: Biden

President Joe Biden said Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, while the White House said Washington's policy was unchanged.

Asked by the CBS "60 Minutes" program whether US troops would defend Taiwan, Biden said "yes," if it were "an unprecedented attack."

This was not the first time that Biden has declared US forces would take part in a war between China and Taiwan, with the White House appearing to walk back his comments afterward. The previous time was in May during a visit to Japan.

That time, Biden was also asked whether he'd commit US troops to such a situation and again he said "yes."

"That's the commitment we made," he said.