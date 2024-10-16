India's Bishnoi crime gang has a grim reputation for assassinations and extortion on its home soil, but now its reach appears to stretch much further after it was accused of involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

Its alleged chief -- 31-year-old law graduate Lawrence Bishnoi -- has been behind bars for nearly a decade, currently held in India's Gujarat state facing trial for smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

The gang is suspected in the killing of a wildly popular Sikh rapper in 2022, and in the seemingly professional execution of a high-profile politician in India's financial capital Mumbai earlier this month.

And now Canadian police accuse it of possible involvement in a murder 11,500 kilometres (7,145 miles) away that sparked a furious diplomatic row after Ottawa said there was "credible" evidence linking New Delhi to the killing.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has said that India was using "organised crime elements" to target members of the South Asian diaspora and Sikh separatists, naming the "Bishnoi Group".

"We believe that the group is connected to agents of the government of India," RCMP assistant commissioner Brigitte Gauvin told reporters on Monday.