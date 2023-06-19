Xi holds talks with Blinken in Beijing

President Xi Jinping hosted Antony Blinken for talks in Beijing on Monday, capping two days of high-level talks by the US secretary of state with Chinese officials.

Blinken's was the highest-level visit by a US official to China in nearly five years marked by severely strained ties between the world's two largest economies.

US officials have said they hope the visit will bring more stability, if not breakthroughs, between Washington and Beijing.

Xi, China's most powerful leader in decades, met Blinken around 4:30 pm (0830 GMT) on Monday, Chinese state media said.

The meeting came after Blinken held more than 10 hours of talks over two days with other top officials.

At the ornate Diaoyutai State Guesthouse earlier Monday, Blinken and China's foreign policy supremo Wang Yi offered polite smiles before talks with their aides, who unlike their bosses wore masks in line with lingering Covid-19 protocols.