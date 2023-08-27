3 US Marines die as aircraft crashes during drills in Australia

Three US Marines died Sunday after an Osprey aircraft crashed on a remote tropical island north of Australia during war games, US military officials said.

Five Marines had been rescued from the crash site and flown to a hospital in Darwin in a "serious condition", the US officials said, while Australian police said they were triaging the rest of the injured crew at the scene.

"There were a total of 23 personnel on board," US military officials said in a statement.

"Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition."

Rescue efforts were complicated by the location of the crash -- the remote and sparsely populated Melville Island about 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Australian mainland.