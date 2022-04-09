Zelensky calls for 'firm global response' after train station bombing kills 52

At least 52 people were killed, the regional government said. Zelensky reported 300 wounded, saying the strike showed "evil with no limits".

The Ukrainian president said the bombing had been reported in Russia before the missiles had even landed and called for more weaponry to counter Moscow's aggression.

"I am sure that the victory of Ukraine is just a matter of time, and I will do everything to reduce this time," he added.

AFP journalists saw the bodies of at least 30 people under plastic sheets next to the station.

Body parts, packed bags and stuffed animals were flung across the floor.

On the station forecourt, the remains of a missile were still visible.

It was tagged in white paint with the words "for our children" in Russian, an expression frequently used by pro-Russian separatists in reference to their losses since the start of the first Donbas war in 2014.

"I was in the station. I heard, like, a double explosion. I rushed to the wall for protection," said Natalia, searching for her passport among the abandoned belongings.

Another woman in a state of shock told AFP: "I saw people covered in blood entering the station and bodies everywhere on the ground."

The governor of Donetsk claimed a missile with cluster munitions was used in the strike, according to quotes published by the Interfax news agency.

Russia denied being behind the missile strike, which came with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky and to visit the scene of civilian killings in the town of Bucha.

Russia faces "decay" because of ever tougher sanctions and Ukraine had a "European future", Von der Leyen said at a news conference with Zelensky.

"My instinct says: If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?" she said of the Bucha killings, calling for a thorough investigation.

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer on Friday headed for Ukraine and is expected to travel to Bucha on Saturday, according to his office.