Daily reading may improve language development in kids

The results were released in December in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, the organisation's official peer-reviewed publication. During the randomized study, guardians were given a set of 20 children's books specifically chosen to support early language development and interaction with print media. Enrolled families agreed to read at least one book per day and have their infants tested with an expressive and receptive language test at their well-child visits.

"One book each day is an easy goal for new families to try. To see that there is a measurable improvement in speaking and understanding before one year old is very exciting," said Adam M Franks, MD, professor of family and community health at the Joan C Edwards School of Medicine and corresponding author on the study.