Foods that prevent dehydration and electrolyte imbalance in the extreme heat
A heatwave is sweeping across the country. Such extreme conditions pose risks to everyone, with the danger of heatstroke being particularly high.
In addition, heatwaves can lead to dehydration and disrupt the body’s electrolyte balance, which may result in fainting and even death.
Symptoms may include muscle cramps, fatigue, severe headaches, nausea, and an increased heart rate. Individuals may also experience constipation and a burning sensation during urination.
Over the long term, the risk of kidney stones or kidney infections may increase. Elderly people, children, individuals with heart conditions, and those who are overweight face the greatest risk.
To prevent dehydration and electrolyte imbalance during this period, one should have foods that do not generate excessive body heat. These foods should help dissipate heat from the body while maintaining proper hydration and electrolyte balance.
Fruit juices
Consume approximately 500 millilitres of fruit juice throughout the day. Suitable options include watermelon, pineapple, papaya, wood apple, tamarind, and orange juice.
Water is the primary component for regulating body temperature, while vitamins and minerals help maintain muscle function.
Sour 'lassi'
Sour lassi (yoghurt) serves as an excellent source of fluids, vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, making it highly effective in preventing heatstroke.
Sour yoghurt helps reduce excessive body heat. In addition to meeting hydration needs, its fibre content aids in retaining water within the body.
Drinking water
During intense heat, one should increase water intake. However, drinking excessively chilled water from the refrigerator is not advisable.
Light broth-based curries
Consume lightly spiced, broth-based curries. Vegetables such as bottle gourd, ash gourd, ridge gourd, pointed gourd, and snake gourd should be cooked in a thin broth.
As sources of protein, fish such as shing (stinging catfish), puti and pabda may also be prepared in a light broth. Meat consumption should be kept to a minimum.
Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS)
Oral saline solutions play an important role in preventing dehydration. They help maintain electrolyte balance and support proper nerve function.
One may consume approximately 500 millilitres daily, particularly during periods of excessive heat.
Coconut water
Tender coconut water (daaber pani) is rich in essential salts. It effectively regulates body temperature and helps maintain electrolyte balance, making it an excellent hydrating beverage.
*Md Iqbal Hossain, senior nutrition officer, Chattogram Diabetic General Hospital