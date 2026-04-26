Foods that prevent dehydration and electrolyte imbalance in the extreme heat

A heatwave is sweeping across the country. Such extreme conditions pose risks to everyone, with the danger of heatstroke being particularly high.

In addition, heatwaves can lead to dehydration and disrupt the body’s electrolyte balance, which may result in fainting and even death.

Symptoms may include muscle cramps, fatigue, severe headaches, nausea, and an increased heart rate. Individuals may also experience constipation and a burning sensation during urination.

Over the long term, the risk of kidney stones or kidney infections may increase. Elderly people, children, individuals with heart conditions, and those who are overweight face the greatest risk.