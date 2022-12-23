Fur, paws and a place for your pets

Gedu, Alex, Coco, Miku and Pluto are guests of a 5-star hotel in Dhaka. They are staying there like VIPs. In front of their VIP suites, there’s a menu of their meals for the day along with health care tips. In this hotel, they are eating, sleeping... and even fighting at times! But they are not people. They are the guest cats and dogs in Furryghor.

Manshib Rahman, a 10th grader, used to take injured cats and dogs home to tend to them. After they recovered, he would give them up for adoption. Manshib’s parents were not happy with that and so they sent him to stay at a hostel so he won’t bring home any more animals. But that somehow ended up being an even better opportunity for him, as now he is independent and works as a volunteer in Furryghor and Pat a Pet Café under PAW foundation. He spends his most of his time there helping take care of cats and dogs. He recently rescued a cat with another volunteer Tahsin Arnob from Banani. They later named the cat Banani. Cute, right?