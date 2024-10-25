Monkey See, Monkey Do: How parents shape children’s future

We have all heard the saying, “monkey see, monkey do.” It rings especially true for children, who are like little sponges soaking up everything around them.

In their early years, kids are keen observers of their parents, absorbing not just words but actions. This formative period is crucial for instilling values, norms, and social behaviors, making it essential for parents to lead by example.

When parents model honesty and respect for rules, they set their children on a positive path. But what happens when parents stray from these ideals?

When they bend the rules or act dishonestly, they inadvertently send a message: it is okay to disregard integrity. This can lead to troubling behaviors in their little ones.

Toddlers are especially sensitive to their surroundings, and the family plays a pivotal role in shaping their understanding of the world. Social learning theory tells us that children learn through imitation, which means parents have a powerful influence on their behavior.