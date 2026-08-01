VAAUS joins hands with Kishwar Chowdhury to turn food into hope

For a woman, food has never been just about flavour. Every meal carries a memory, every recipe tells a story, and every plate is a reminder of where we come from. The woman who presented humble Bengali dishes like panta bhat, alu bhorta, and khichuri to one of the world's biggest culinary stages, is none other than Kishwar Chowdhury, the second runner-up of MasterChef Australia Season 13, whose journey has grown far beyond the kitchen.

At VAAUS's Flavours of Home event on 26 July, she reflected on her childhood memories, her journey to one of the world's biggest culinary stages, and her initiative, Kishwar's Culinary Cohort (KCC) WINGS, which provides culinary training and employment opportunities for underserved communities from Korail, reports a press release.