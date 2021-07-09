What's cooking, Kishwar?

It’s not easy to win praise from star judges in Masterchef Australia, but Kishwar is doing just that. Kishwar Chowdhury, born in Australia but of Bangladesh origin, is playing to her strengths in Bengali cuisine and creating quite a stir in Masterchef Australia Season 13. This mother of two is at centre stage in the competition, but how?

In a telephonic interview, Kishwar replied, “Coming to Masterchef was the biggest challenge to me. It was difficult to leave my family, my children and stay so far away for so long. It is quite an unknown journey, no one knows what lies ahead. There are highs and lows. Surviving in the contest is a huge challenge.”

But survived she has. And she has become quite popular on this immensely popular show.