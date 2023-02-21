Radio taught about peace and freed me from parochialism

When someone requested the Bangladesh Betar to play ‘Ek buk jala niye bandhu tumi’ in the ‘Anurodher Asar’, the evocative brilliance of Abdul Jabbar’s voice and the lyrics made me feel, this heart-wrenching pain is of the whole nature; or ‘haire manush rongin manush, rong furailei fush’ was like – even the ants are philosophising about the temporal nature of human lives. My age was not for highbrow Rabindra Sangeet, though Nazrul Geeti sometimes had a wavy effect.

Awaking from the sleep I would find myself sometimes alone, sometimes one or two neighbours taking rest on a corner of the mat, and chitchatting or just listening to songs or the 10-minute (actually 7-8 minute) adverts of films that used to be played after 1:30 pm. There were the programmes of ‘Biggapan Taranga’. Everything was so luminous and full of newness.

Television was a rarity in our village in the 90’s. Radio was relatively more available. The high-pitched fruity voice of Abdul Alim or the modulated brilliance of Abbas Uddin was often heard from radios that were being played at neighbouring houses. Folk songs were more often played at different regional centres of Bangladesh Betar, the only channel, those days as people liked these the most. But it does not mean the audience for of “adhunik gaan” was any less. I learned a lot about patriotism through “desher gaan”. That was not the age of news but there was another programme, drama – both single episode and series. I enjoyed those, mostly played after 10:00 at night, while going to sleep listening to the dramatised sound effects. Many a day later I came across the expression “foley sounds”.