Siblings shape character less than thought

The finding of an international study by researchers from Leipzig University, the University of Zurich and Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand suggest that our personality as adults is not determined by whether we grow up with sisters or brother.

The results have now been published in the renowned journal "Psychological Science". Siblings play a central role in childhood, and so it seems reasonable to assume that they influence each other's personalities in the long term.

In fact, psychological research has been dealing with the question of what difference it makes whether people grow up with sisters or brothers for more than half a century.