Alisha Islam crowned Miss Cosmo Bangladesh 2025
Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) has announced Alisha Islam as the newly crowned Miss Cosmo Bangladesh 2025. Handpicked for her talent, confidence, and purpose-driven outlook, Alisha will represent Bangladesh at Miss Cosmo International 2025, set to be held in Vietnam in December, says a press release.
The licence for Miss Cosmo Bangladesh has been officially acquired by Azra Mahmood, the founder and managing director of Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC), a pioneering institution known for grooming some of Bangladesh’s most successful models and pageant queens.
Alisha Islam, from Dinajpur, is a celebrated model, actor, host and DJ, widely recognised as one of the most influential young talents in the Bangladeshi entertainment and fashion scene. Standing tall at 173 cm, she has illuminated the runways of Bangladesh Fashion Week, Arka Fashion Week, and Khadi Fashion Week, amongst many captivating audiences with her elegance and charisma.
Beyond borders
Alisha made her international runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for a renowned designer and showcasing Bangladeshi grace on one of fashion’s grandest stages. She also ventured into cinema with the feature film MR 9, where her natural charisma and screen presence left a lasting impression.
As a DJ, Alisha is breaking boundaries and redefining empowerment. Through her craft, she blends rhythm and identity to inspire women to chase their passions fearlessly. Her achievements have earned her the Best Model Award (2023 & 2024) at the Iconic Star Awards in India and Bangladesh, along with the Best Performer of the Year 2023 award from ATN TV Channel.
Beyond the glamour, Alisha is a strong advocate for Quality Education (SDG 4). She believes that education is the foundation of empowerment and strives to use her voice to ensure learning opportunities reach every corner of Bangladesh.
Under the leadership of Azra Mahmood, Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) continues to redefine the modeling and pageant landscape in Bangladesh. Known for its professional training, personality development programs, and international representation, AMTC stands as a symbol of empowerment, discipline, and global excellence.
Commenting on the announcement, Azra Mahmood shared, “Alisha Islam embodies everything Miss Cosmo Bangladesh stands for — beauty with purpose, confidence with compassion, and strength with sincerity. I am confident she will represent Bangladesh with grace, intelligence, and a powerful voice that inspires women across the world.”
As Miss Cosmo Bangladesh 2025, Alisha Islam will now embark on her journey to Vietnam in December to compete among the world’s finest, carrying the pride and spirit of Bangladesh on the international stage.