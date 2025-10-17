Alisha Islam crowned Miss Cosmo Bangladesh 2025

Commenting on the announcement, Azra Mahmood shared, “Alisha Islam embodies everything Miss Cosmo Bangladesh stands for — beauty with purpose, confidence with compassion, and strength with sincerity. I am confident she will represent Bangladesh with grace, intelligence, and a powerful voice that inspires women across the world.”

As Miss Cosmo Bangladesh 2025, Alisha Islam will now embark on her journey to Vietnam in December to compete among the world’s finest, carrying the pride and spirit of Bangladesh on the international stage.