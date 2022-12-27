Dayal makes English vlogs while farming

“I could not believe I stood first in Spoken English Challenge among so many contenders. I want others to know from my success that you can excel by your own effort.”

He is now inspiration for many people of all ages. Dayal’s Facebook ID has over 100,000 followers. He depicts his own struggle through these videos. Dayal makes these videos while working at the field turning it into his ‘studio’. In a recent video, Dayal said, “It’s not anything big that I’m speaking English. I succeed because I tried to improve myself. But the main problem of many of our youth is they don’t make any endeavor to improve themselves”

Dayal also dived into charity work lately. He distributed warm clothes among the poor people in his area recently.

This correspondent spoke with Ten Minute School’s founder Ayman Sadiq about Dayal. He said, “I’ve seen his videos. I liked these. He even dabbled in some activities with Ten Minute School. He has enthusiasm.

He added that those who can’t speak English due to lack of confidence may get inspiration from him.