Solasta Spring Fantasy has attractive offers this Eid

The excellent spring 2023 collection of Solasta meanwhile has been noticed by many. The currently launched 'Solasta Fashion Fantasy 2023', has witnessed enormous customer satisfaction during the Falgun and Chaitra shopping.

Kashfia Nehrin, Head of Design, Solasta said, "Solasta has introduced 1000 designs for the Spring-Summer 2023. Out of these 300 designs have already been sent to outlets; rest 700 designs will go before the start of Ramadan.