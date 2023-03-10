Solasta Spring Fantasy has attractive offers this Eid

Any customer who buys Solasta products in Falgun & Chaitra for the first time will get a flat 50 percent discount on the second purchase. In other words, 'Solasta' wants to achieve satisfaction by finding a way to reduce the cost of buying new design clothes for the customers during the big festivals of Basant, Baisakh, Eid. This effort of Solasta is to encourage customers to buy again and again by getting out of the idea that new design clothes mean higher prices.
About the future plans, the chief executive also said that the brand will invest in the future to maintain customer satisfaction and trust of the customers as we are a fashion brand capable of producing international standard design and high quality outfits in Bangladesh.
The excellent spring 2023 collection of Solasta meanwhile has been noticed by many. The currently launched 'Solasta Fashion Fantasy 2023', has witnessed enormous customer satisfaction during the Falgun and Chaitra shopping.
Kashfia Nehrin, Head of Design, Solasta said, "Solasta has introduced 1000 designs for the Spring-Summer 2023. Out of these 300 designs have already been sent to outlets; rest 700 designs will go before the start of Ramadan.
A dedicated e-commerce team is also working tirelessly 24X7 to deliver Solasta products nationwide online. Anyone can get Solasta products at home by browsing the e-commerce site at www.solastabd.com.
Currently, Solasta has ethnic and western clothing for men and women, teenagers and children. The spring-summer collection is available at Solasta outlets at BB Road, Narayanganj, Dhanmondi Satmasjid Road 9/A and Bashundhara City Shopping Complex.