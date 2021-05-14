5 unique Eid-ul-Fitr traditions from across the globe

Eid-ul-Fitr, which translates to "festival of breaking the fast" is a time of rejoicing with family and friends. It's a blissful celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when millions of Muslims enthusiastically wait for the new moon sighting to be confirmed, to celebrate the end of their fasting journey.

Muslims around the world mark the day by taking part in a host of activities. Depending on where you are, the festival may have a more localised name. In Turkic countries, it is often referred to as Bayram, whereas some North African cultures refer to it as Eid Seghir or the little Eid. Under usual circumstances, the day starts with prayers, and a big meal is usually the main event, but there are lots of ways and traditions by which people celebrate the special occasion.

The process of ghusl, morning prayers, zakat al-Fitr, and visiting is common practice for Muslims everywhere. Apart from these practices, unique traditions and customs are present amongst individual Muslim communities all around the world.

From Turkey to Iceland, check out some Eid traditions around the world that differ by region but encompass the same feelings of joy across the globe: