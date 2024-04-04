Jonaki Fragrance unveils flagship boutique at Intercontinental Dhaka

Inspired by the enchanting white flowers of Bangladesh, Nasreen Zamir meticulously crafted each fragrance drawing inspiration from dolan champa, beli (jasminum sambac), gardenia, tuberose, and jasmine. Over time, Jonaki expanded its repertoire to include lipstick, compact powder, and gel eyeliner, offering age-appropriate, trendy shades suitable for all skin tones.

Furthermore, Jonaki's recent additions of four attars, meticulously formulated without alcohol, reflect a blend of traditional essence and therapeutic properties. Nasreen Zamir's commitment to maintaining authenticity is evident as the fragrances are crafted abroad but conceptualized entirely in Bangladesh, including the packaging and labelling.