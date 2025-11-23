Importance of vegetables and fibre-rich foods for children
Fibre-rich foods are primarily unabsorbed carbohydrates. Most of these originate from plant sources such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables. These foods remain undigested in the digestive system and before being expelled as stool, almost entirely reach the large intestine.
Although fibre does not provide a significant amount of calories to the body, its role in maintaining good health, particularly for children, is multifaceted and essential.
Why fibre-rich foods are necessary
Bacteria present in the large intestine react with these fibre-rich foods to produce probiotics, which nourish beneficial microorganisms.
They neutralise toxic substances and carcinogenic elements present in the digestive system.
Fibre retains stool volume, thereby helping to relieve constipation in children.
Fibre slows down the movement of food from the stomach to the intestines, meaning it slows the digestive process and helps regulate a child’s appetite.
Consumption of fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of sudden spikes in blood glucose levels compared to consuming carbohydrate-rich drinks.
Including fibre-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains in a child’s daily diet is beneficial in preventing childhood diabetes, obesity, high blood cholesterol, colon cancer and intestinal diseases such as IBD.
How much fibre should a child have
To determine the minimum daily requirement of fibre-rich food in a child’s diet, the following formula is used:
Child’s age (in years) + 5 = Required amount of fibre (in grams per day)
For example, for a 1-year-old child:
1 + 5 = 6 grams per day.