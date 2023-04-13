Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Fashion designer Mary Quant, the style queen of Britain's Swinging Sixties who popularised the miniskirt, died on Thursday aged 93, her family said.

Whether Quant actually invented the then scandalously short skirts has long been disputed, with French designer Andre Courreges insisting he was first to raise hemlines high on the thigh.

But there is no doubt that without Quant the mini would not have become an icon of 1960s youth rebellion.

The diminutive designer -- who always wore her hair in a bob -- was also credited with creating hot pants, the skinny-rib sweater and waterproof mascara.

Britain's V&A design museum paid tribute to her "trailblazing vision".

"It's impossible to overstate Quant's contribution to fashion," it said on Twitter. "She represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion, and provided a new role model for young women."

Alexandra Shulman, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, described her as a "visionary".

Quant was not just a "leader of fashion but also in female entrepreneurship, a visionary who was much more than a great haircut," she said.