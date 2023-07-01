Meet the French luthier making music out of mushrooms

Cue mycelium, the fungal network that lies beneath the fruit we know as mushrooms.

It's easy to grow, easy to mold and easy to replace even if it begins to disintegrate, and can be made into both acoustic and electric instruments.

And sound-wise? Rosenkrantz's mushroom guitar is layered and fine-tuned, and doesn't sound just like a traditional guitar.

It's a bit nasal -- but rife with possibility.

"The idea came about when I was looking at packaging, since mushroom has been used to replace polystyrene" which "is known to be a good sound conductor, because it's full of air," she said.

The designer found that her mycelium also conducted sound -- "but it has a different timbre. So it doesn't sound like something else before."

"It's just a new sound," she continued. "It won't replace cedar because it's not cedar."

She's found the mushroom materials generally work best with electric formats: "There's a regular pickup, so it sounds like a normal electric guitar, and there's also another microphone that's in the mushroom."

"So then you can switch how much mushroom sound you want."