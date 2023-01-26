Pop Up 2022

The history of cartoon or political satire traces back to the beginning of the history of newspapers. And over time it has evolved into an integral part of the culture of journalism.

Cartoons in newspapers add colour to the stories, gives a creative touch to the presentation and lends a visual depiction of the message that the story carries. The most important aspect of a cartoon is that it gives the reader space to take a pause and go deep into the story by means of the visual representation.