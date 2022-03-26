Arts, cultural activities may improve self-control among teenagers

According to a new study by the University of College, teenagers who take part in arts and cultural activities, such as dance, drama, reading and going to concerts, are less likely to engage in antisocial and criminalised behaviour up to two years later.

The study was published in the journal, 'Journal of Youth and Adolescence'. The researchers looked at data from more than 25,000 teenagers in the United States who had filled out questionnaires over several years.

They measured the teenagers' overall engagement with art activities based on a wide range of factors, from involvement in school clubs, orchestras, choirs, and art classes outside school, to whether they had visited museums or been to concerts, or read on their own.