Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema goes pet-friendly

A fluffy white cat in a yellow dress perched on the top of a Bangkok cinema seat while, nearby, a Chihuahua in a Sebastian the Crab costume geared up to watch Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' with their owner.

One terrier even channelled Ariel in a red wig and mermaid's tail.

They were among dozens of four-legged film-goers that arrived in strollers Saturday for the opening of Thailand's first pet-friendly cinema on the fringes of the capital.

The country's pet industry is considered the second-biggest in Asia, behind China's, with some 8.3 million dogs and 3.7 million cats in 2021, according to industry data.