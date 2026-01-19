Skin Cafe Youth Carnival 2026 held in Rajshahi

The Skin Cafe Youth Carnival 2026 was successfully held in Rajshahi with the aim of introducing the Skin Cafe brand to young people while celebrating the cultural heritage of the Rajshahi region, reports a press release.

The official activities of the carnival began with a promotional road show showcasing Skin Cafe beauty products. The road show moved through the main roads of Rajshahi city, drawing significant public attention. After completing the road show, the branding rickshaws arrived at Tuki Taki Chattar of Rajshahi University, where the main programme was held.