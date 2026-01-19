Skin Cafe Youth Carnival 2026 held in Rajshahi
The Skin Cafe Youth Carnival 2026 was successfully held in Rajshahi with the aim of introducing the Skin Cafe brand to young people while celebrating the cultural heritage of the Rajshahi region, reports a press release.
The official activities of the carnival began with a promotional road show showcasing Skin Cafe beauty products. The road show moved through the main roads of Rajshahi city, drawing significant public attention. After completing the road show, the branding rickshaws arrived at Tuki Taki Chattar of Rajshahi University, where the main programme was held.
A cultural programme was organised at the venue in the presence of nearly two hundred youths from Rajshahi University and different parts of the city. The carnival strongly reflected a vibrant youth-centric spirit, as young people were not only the target audience but also played a key role in organising and shaping the event. University students actively participated with their friends, making the programme lively and inclusive.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, a university-based youth music band, “Amrita,” performed live and captivated the audience with their energetic presentation. Their performance created an enthusiastic and celebratory mood throughout the venue.
Following the main programme, a fun game segment was arranged with widespread participation from students. More than twenty participants received Skin Cafe gift hampers, further boosting excitement and engagement among the attendees.
A strong sense of enthusiasm and collective energy was observed among the youths of Rajshahi throughout the event. The Skin Cafe Youth Carnival 2026 concluded successfully with a prize-giving ceremony.