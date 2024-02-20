RED launches third outlet in Mirpur

Stepping into 16 years, Bangladesh’s top beauty care centre Red by Afroza Parveen has opened their third outlet. The new outlet was launched near the metrorail station at section 12 of Mirpur on Saturday, 17 February, said a press release.

Country’s leading actors, actresses, musicians, bloggers, fashion designers, social media influencers, nutritionists along with loyal customers of Red attended the inauguration ceremony.