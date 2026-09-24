From affordability to quality, the way Bangladesh shops for beauty are changing

There was a time when seeing “Made in Bangladesh” on a beauty product might have made customers think twice. Not because they did not want to support local brands, but because beauty is personal.

When a product is going in our skin and hair, trust matters. And for years, that trust was often associated with imported brands and goods.

For the last two decades, if a product came from Korea, India, Thailand or Europe, it was often seen as the safer choice. On the other hand, “Made in Bangladesh” label, was seen as an affordable option rather than quality.