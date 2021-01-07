Being self-controlled child may lead to healthier middle-age

Parents, take note. If your child is self-controlled, there are chances that they may be a healthier middle-aged adult, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, determined that people who had higher levels of self-control as children were aging more slowly than their peers at age 45. Their bodies and brains were healthier and biologically younger.

“Our population is growing older, and living longer with age-related diseases,” said the researcher, Leah Richmond-Rakerd, Assistant Professor, University of Michigan.

“It’s important to identify ways to help individuals prepare successfully for later-life challenges, and live more years free of disability. We found that self-control in early life may help set people up for healthy aging,” Richmond-Rakerd added.