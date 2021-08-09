Benefits of exercising for people with depression

A new study has shed light on the dual beneficial effect of physical activity for people with depression. The study suggested that exercising not only reduces depressive symptoms but also increases the brain's ability to change, which is necessary for adaptation and learning processes.

The findings of the study were published in the journal “Frontiers in Psychiatry”. "The results show how important seemingly simple things like physical activity are in treating and preventing illnesses such as depression," said associate prof Karin Rosenkranz, the lead author of the study.