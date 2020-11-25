Birth control pills may reduce severe asthma risk: Study

Taking birth control pills may cut the risk of severe bouts of asthma in women of reproductive age with the respiratory condition, say researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Thorax, indicate that the observed protective effect is relatively small, and doesn’t include progestogen-only hormonal contraceptives.

“Female sex hormones are thought to partly explain the clear differences in the incidence and severity of asthma between the sexes,” said study authors from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

“And fluctuations in levels of these hormones during the menstrual cycle have been linked to worsening asthma symptoms in some women,” they wrote.