Book on corona experience launched

The global community has witnessed a drastic change in life and the way of living due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to capture the transformation, Mushtaque Chowdhury, the convener of Bangladesh Health Watch and founding dean of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, along with his family, friends and colleagues, have penned first-hand experiences in a book titled, 'Corona Tale: A Bangladeshi family’s pen-war against the pandemic'.

The book sheds light on pandemic-time personal and social life, economic and other challenges in national budget making, lessons from Ebola to changes in politics, role of the community health workers and civil society, and future of the post-Covid world, a news release said.