Book on corona experience launched

The global community has witnessed a drastic change in life and the way of living due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In an attempt to capture the transformation, Mushtaque Chowdhury, the convener of Bangladesh Health Watch and founding dean of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, along with his family, friends and colleagues, have penned first-hand experiences in a book titled, 'Corona Tale: A Bangladeshi family’s pen-war against the pandemic'.
The book sheds light on pandemic-time personal and social life, economic and other challenges in national budget making, lessons from Ebola to changes in politics, role of the community health workers and civil society, and future of the post-Covid world, a news release said.
On 28 February, the title was unveiled in a virtual meeting chaired by Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Palli Karmo-Sahayak Foundation.
Rasheda K Choudhury, adviser to the former caretaker government, Syed Manzoorul Islam, professor of the English department, Dhaka University, Abhijit Chowdhury, professor at Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata (India), Rashid-e-Mahboob, former president of Bangladesh Medical Association, Wahiduddin Mahmud, adviser to the former caretaker government and Sabina Faiz Rashid, dean of Brac James P Grant School of Public Health, also spoke.
Anyaprokash has published the book which is also available at www.rokomari.com.