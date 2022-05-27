Breastfeeding duration linked to child's cognition: Study

Previous studies have found an association between breastfeeding and standardised intelligence test scores; however, a causal relationship is still debated.

Improved cognitive outcomes could potentially be explained by other characteristics, such as socioeconomics and maternal intelligence of the women who breastfeed their babies.

In the new study, the researchers analysed data on 7,855 infants born in between 2000 to 2002 and followed until age 14 as part of the UK Millennium Cohort Study.