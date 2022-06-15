Children in remote learning experienced greater behavioural and sleep difficulties

According to a new study, elementary school-aged children enrolled in remote learning experienced greater behavioural, learning-related, and sleep difficulties compared with children receiving in-person instruction.

The findings of the study were published in the journal, ‘Journal of Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrics’. Researchers surveyed roughly 300 parents with children ages 5 to 10 - ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade - across the state between February and March 2021.

"In the early days of learning about how the virus spread and who was at risk, everyone made the best decisions they could with the information they had," said lead author Kimberley Levitt, MD, a developmental-behavioural paediatrician at the University of Michigan Health CS Mott Children's Hospital and Michigan Medicine researcher.

"We wanted to explore differences in parent and child well-being at a time when some school districts had returned to in-person school, while others remained remote or hybrid."

An estimated more than 55 million students in the US were impacted by a change in school formats during spring 2020 of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many in fully remote schools that school year.