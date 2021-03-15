Cuisine extraordinaire by Chef Kaique

Chef par excellence Kaique is from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but his expertise is from all around the world. Doreen Hotels and Resorts have organised a Food Fest where diners will get to taste the exquisite creations of Kaique.

The food fest is running from 6:30pm to 10:30pm every day from 12 March to 20 March at Flair on the 24th floor of Doreen Tower in Gulshan 2 of the capital city.