Cuisine extraordinaire by Chef Kaique

Succulent melt-in-your-mouth roast beef accompanied with a wild mushroom sauce and fresh herbs, garlic king prawns, cheesy creamy pasta, tantalising maki rolls, lamb kofta, kebabs, chicken pot pie, salads, meringues, crème brûlée, panna cotta, éclairs... the list goes on. If your mouth isn't watering already, it sure will when you visit the restaurant Flair to partake of the delicious spread laid out by Chef Kaique.
Chef par excellence Kaique is from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but his expertise is from all around the world. Doreen Hotels and Resorts have organised a Food Fest where diners will get to taste the exquisite creations of Kaique.
The food fest is running from 6:30pm to 10:30pm every day from 12 March to 20 March at Flair on the 24th floor of Doreen Tower in Gulshan 2 of the capital city.
This fest is a gourmand's delight. It caters to the most sophisticated palate as well as the most voracious eater. If you are someone who likes to pick and choose your food with fastidious precision, this is for you. Of if you don't mind going overboard and be a borderline glutton, this is for you too! Chef Kaique caters to a wide range of tastes with his exquisite culinary oeuvre.
There's even a burger station where you can make your own mini burgers with a selection of Kaique's sumptuous patties, perfect buns and all the add-ons you could want.
So drop into Flair to start with a nibble on pita bread and humus, then go one to the lobster bisque, the tenderloin, the Phuket black pepper fish and more, and end up by satisfying your sweet tooth with the delightful array of desserts.
The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 5999 per person with Buy-One-Get-Two-Free offer on all the debit and credit cards of selected banks. For reservations, call +8801966662152.