Good parenting helps, but has limits under major deprivation: Research

The research, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, can help inform how to improve the effectiveness of prenatal and early childhood interventions.

Researcher Deanna Barch describes "social disadvantage" as a spectrum of how much a family's financial needs are being met. Barch is vice dean of research and a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine.

If someone has basic needs covered such as stable access to housing, food and insurance, "then parenting can make a difference," Barch said. "But if basic needs are not met, that's probably what is constraining cognition, and parenting doesn't have the opportunity to have the positive influence."