Early TV time not linked to attention problems in kids: Study

Challenging the findings of an earlier research, a new study claims that there is no evidence to show that exposure to television in toddlerhood causes attention-deficit problems in school-age children.

The new research, published in the journal Psychological Science, re-examined previous work that claimed to show a direct link between early screen time and attention problems in children.

“The findings from the original study, upon further scrutiny, are not borne out. We found that there is still no evidence that TV, by itself, causes ADHD or any kind of attention problems in young children,” study co-author Wallace Dixon, Professor of Psychology at East Tennessee State University in the US, said

“Our research also tells us that it’s important to be skeptical of earth-shattering findings that come in the form of ‘something that everybody is doing harms our children’.”