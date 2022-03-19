Exploring women’s relationship with the cities

In August 2021, the Dhaka Memory team announced an open invitation called ‘An Open Letter to My City’ for women and girls to share thoughts and aspirations about their cities. In response, around 129 letters were submitted by women and girls belonging to different backgrounds and age groups. The letters collectively resonate with an intricate narrative of emotions, struggles, nostalgia, wishes, insights, despair, hope, and love. The emotions expressed in the letters create room for rethinking gender relations with the cities and dominant practices.

Those emotions, thoughts, and aspirations were then portrayed into artworks by around 30 artists and illustrators under a long-term interdisciplinary project idea called ‘Women and the City.’ These artworks have been put on display at the exhibition for art connoisseurs and cross-sections of people to raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls and women living/working in the cities of Bangladesh. The artworks have reflected how women and girls have to negotiate and map out their movements based on various factors such as safety and public amenities.