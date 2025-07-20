Bipasha Hayat’s artwork to be turned into saree

Actress and artist Bipasha Hayat has returned to Dhaka from New York for a two-week visit. During this time, she’s been seen enjoying outings, including a trip to the Nokkhotrobari Resort in Rajendrapur, just outside Dhaka.

She was accompanied by her husband, actor and filmmaker Toukir Ahmed, her father Abul Hayat, mother Shirin Hayat, and other family members. The 1990s icon shared some exciting news during a conversation with Prothom Alo Saturday. She said one of her artworks is being turned into a saree, which will be released soon.