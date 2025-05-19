Int'l celebrities flaunt Zurhem couture in Cannes
Several international celebrities graced the Cannes red carpet this year wearing ensembles designed by Zurhem, a high-fashion brand from Bangladesh. This marks a significant milestone not just for the brand, but for the country’s fashion industry as a whole. The journey to global recognition began last March in Paris.
Cannes Film Festival has transformed from a strictly cinematic event into a global fashion spectacle. The red carpet has become a runway of sorts, with intense speculation and anticipation surrounding what each celebrity will wear. Designers receive nearly as much attention as the stars themselves, and it’s become increasingly common to see celebrities from various countries showcasing homegrown talent. While it’s not unusual for South Asian celebrities to appear in outfits by regional designers, it is truly remarkable—and a first—that foreign celebrities have chosen to walk the Cannes red carpet wearing creations by a Bangladeshi designer.
That designer is Mehruz Munir of Zurhem. At least half a dozen international figures wore pieces from Zurhem’s latest collection at Cannes this year. The journey to this iconic moment began in March during Paris Fashion Week, where Munir presented his Fall-Winter 2025 collection, titled "Solaris," as part of House of Vendome’s showcase. Many pieces were sold on the spot, and instead of bringing the remaining designs back to Bangladesh, Munir left them with a renowned Parisian PR agency. It was this agency that facilitated getting Zurhem's designs into the hands—and onto the bodies—of Cannes-bound celebrities.
This marks a double victory: a triumph for Zurhem, and a moment of glory for Bangladesh’s fashion scene. The "Solaris" collection, inspired by the shifting hues of the sun, reflects Munir’s passion for celestial beauty and geometric precision. The pieces celebrate hope and radiant strength, symbolizing a journey from darkness to light.
Zurhem’s Paris debut was not just a presentation, but an international breakthrough. Thanks to that exposure, the brand has quickly become a favorite among global celebrities, some of whom chose to wear Zurhem on one of the most prestigious fashion stages in the world—the Cannes red carpet.
Global stars in Zurhem
French actor, model, and influencer Sufian Saï wore a striking golden corduroy suit from the Solaris collection, radiating dynamic charm.
French social media personality and entrepreneur Vaea Brazier stunned in a dramatic white gown which was one of the collection’s most iconic gowns: a pristine white piece with dramatic sunburst cutouts. Originally showcased in Paris, the gown’s sculptural lines and confident minimalism created a red carpet moment to remember.
Ophély Mézino, Miss France 2019 and first runner-up at Miss World 2019, made a bold appearance at the Ray-Ban x Meta Afterparty in an oversized Zurhem trench coat outlined entirely in chunky pearls. Originally styled on male model during the Paris presentation, the piece was reimagined on Mézino with striking poise and elegance — a nod to Zurhem’s fluid approach to gender and silhouette.
Media entrepreneur Paula Rita Saady impressed in intricately embroidered green bralette paired with a black circular cutout skirt.
Entrepreneur Sandra Zouma, CEO of KZ24 Limited and wife of famous French footballer Kurt Zouma, brought her own brand of sophistication to the red carpet in Zurhem’s green velvet circular top adorned with sunburst embellishments — an exuberant yet elegant statement piece
Meanwhile, French fashion model Warren CS wore a green Rajshahi Dupion silk look with shimmering gold sunbursts— another key runway piece reinterpreted for the red carpet. And TikTok sensation Yeney, known for her bold digital persona, wore one of Solaris’ signature opening looks: an off-white cropped blazer lavishly embroidered with pearls.
Zurhem’s creative momentum at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival continues to build. The Bangladeshi fashion house is poised to dress additional international and French celebrities during the festival's final days. A particularly anticipated moment is the red carpet debut of Bangladeshi internet sensation Al Amin, renowned for his dual-voice singing talent and now starring in Adnan Al Rajeev’s short film Ali. This film marks a historic achievement as the first Bangladeshi short film selected for the Official Competition at Cannes, competing for the Palme d’Or in the Short Film category. Zurhem has designed a custom ensemble inspired by the Shapla Phool (water lily)—Bangladesh’s national flower and a central motif in the film—bringing a powerful cultural statement to the global stage.
Zurhem take Bangladesh to the global fashion map
From the Paris runway to the red carpet at Cannes, Zurhem has shown that world-class luxury brands can indeed emerge from Bangladesh. This is not just a brand’s triumph, but a historic moment for the nation’s creative and cultural identity. By taking a bold step onto the global stage, Zurhem has paved the way for others, proving that Bangladeshi design isn’t just being recognised—it’s leading the conversation.
This achievement is a point of pride not just for fashion lovers, but for the country as a whole. It demonstrates that Bangladeshi creativity can compete and shine at the highest levels of global fashion.