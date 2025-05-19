Int'l celebrities flaunt Zurhem couture in Cannes

Cannes Film Festival has transformed from a strictly cinematic event into a global fashion spectacle. The red carpet has become a runway of sorts, with intense speculation and anticipation surrounding what each celebrity will wear. Designers receive nearly as much attention as the stars themselves, and it’s become increasingly common to see celebrities from various countries showcasing homegrown talent. While it’s not unusual for South Asian celebrities to appear in outfits by regional designers, it is truly remarkable—and a first—that foreign celebrities have chosen to walk the Cannes red carpet wearing creations by a Bangladeshi designer.

That designer is Mehruz Munir of Zurhem. At least half a dozen international figures wore pieces from Zurhem’s latest collection at Cannes this year. The journey to this iconic moment began in March during Paris Fashion Week, where Munir presented his Fall-Winter 2025 collection, titled "Solaris," as part of House of Vendome’s showcase. Many pieces were sold on the spot, and instead of bringing the remaining designs back to Bangladesh, Munir left them with a renowned Parisian PR agency. It was this agency that facilitated getting Zurhem's designs into the hands—and onto the bodies—of Cannes-bound celebrities.