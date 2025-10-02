Jonathan Anderson brings bold twist to Dior women in Paris debut

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson drew a standing ovation from a celeb-packed crowd as he launched a bold first women's ready-to-wear collection for Dior on Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

The show, held in the Tuileries Garden in central Paris, was one of the most highly anticipated moments of the Spring-Summer 2026 Fashion Week, alongside Matthieu Blazy's debut at Chanel next Monday.

Anderson, a 41-year-old VIP favourite with a stellar reputation, was appointed in June by the LVMH-owned brand to replace Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, just weeks after taking over Dior menswear.

Wednesday's collection contained a range of styles, from bold re-imaginings of classic Dior overcoats to trouser suits matched with long capes, to easygoing everyday items such as short denim skirts.